This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow to weddings and sport as government extends restrictions on public gatherings

Limits on 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors are to remain.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 6:42 PM
20 minutes ago 14,976 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167638
This year's Galway Racing Festival is being held without fans. (File)
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
This year's Galway Racing Festival is being held without fans. (File)
This year's Galway Racing Festival is being held without fans. (File)
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GOVERNMENT HAS decided against increasing the number of people allowed at outdoor and indoor gatherings, despite pleas from the GAA and hoteliers around the country.

Following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and a discussion by Cabinet this afternoon, the current limits will remain in place for at least three more weeks.

As per the government reopening roadmap, gatherings of just 50 people are allowed indoors and 200 people are allowed outdoors. 

These limits were scheduled to increase on 20 July but the government put this change back until 10 August.

It’s now been confirmed that these restrictions are to be extended again, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying this evening that a “cautious approach” must be taken. 

The decision comes as the government paused Phase 4 of reopening, meaning that pubs must also stay closed beyond next week when they were scheduled to reopen. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The GAA had previously made a direct appeal to the Taoiseach to allow more people attend matches, arguing that the size of a GAA ground allows for greater numbers of people to socially distance. 

The Irish Hotels Federation had also said that thousands of jobs were being put a risk by the the inability of larger hotels to cater for weddings and other events.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie