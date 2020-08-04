Blow to weddings and sport as government extends restrictions on public gatherings

This year's Galway Racing Festival is being held without fans. (File)

This year's Galway Racing Festival is being held without fans. (File)

THE GOVERNMENT HAS decided against increasing the number of people allowed at outdoor and indoor gatherings, despite pleas from the GAA and hoteliers around the country.

Following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and a discussion by Cabinet this afternoon, the current limits will remain in place for at least three more weeks.

As per the government reopening roadmap, gatherings of just 50 people are allowed indoors and 200 people are allowed outdoors.

These limits were scheduled to increase on 20 July but the government put this change back until 10 August.

It’s now been confirmed that these restrictions are to be extended again, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying this evening that a “cautious approach” must be taken.

The decision comes as the government paused Phase 4 of reopening, meaning that pubs must also stay closed beyond next week when they were scheduled to reopen.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The GAA had previously made a direct appeal to the Taoiseach to allow more people attend matches, arguing that the size of a GAA ground allows for greater numbers of people to socially distance.

The Irish Hotels Federation had also said that thousands of jobs were being put a risk by the the inability of larger hotels to cater for weddings and other events.