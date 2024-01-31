Here's the Ireland team for the opening Six Nations game against France on Friday

LEINSTER LOCK JOE McCarthy and Munster winger Calvin Nash have both been included in the Ireland team to start against France in Friday’s [KO 8pm Irish time] Six Nations opener in Marseille.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has also opted for a 6:2 bench split for the first time.

Ireland travel to France today but Garry Ringrose has returned home to rehab a shoulder injury after being ruled out of Friday’s game.

As expected, Jack Crowley has been named to start a Six Nations game for the first time.

The starting team shows four changes from the side that lined out for the World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with James Lowe and Nash on the wings. Munster’s Nash wins just his second Test cap having won the battle to replace the injured Mack Hansen in Ireland’s back three.

With Ringrose unavailable, Robbie Henshaw partners Bundee Aki in midfield.

Advertisement

Crowley starts at out-half and is joined by Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

It’s a familiar front row combination of Leinster trio Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row, McCarthy is rewarded for his fine run of form with his first Six Nations cap. McCarthy lines out alongside Munster’s Tadhg Beirne, with James Ryan named on the bench.

In the back row, new Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony joins Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Munster scrum-half Conor Murray and Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley are the two backs included on a 6:2 bench.

Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham are the front row replacements, with James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan all primed to make an impact off the bench at the Stade Vélodrome.

France named their team earlier today.

Ireland (v France)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. James Ryan

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Ciarán Frawley

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.