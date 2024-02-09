Six changes: Here's the Ireland rugby team to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday

CAELAN DORIS WILL captain Ireland for the first time when Ireland welcome Italy to Aviva Stadium on Sunday [KO 3pm, Virgin Media].

The Leinster backrow captains the side in place of Peter O’Mahony, who misses out on the matchday 23 for Ireland’s first home game of the 2024 Six Nations.

Ireland host Italy after opening their campaign with a stunning 38-17 defeat of France, and head coach Andy Farrell has made six changes from the team that started last Friday’s record win in Marseille.

Stuart McCloskey, Craig Casey, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan all come into the starting 15.

IRELAND (v Italy):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Caelan Doris (captain)

8. Jack Conan

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Iain Henderson

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jordan Larmour

Written by Ciarán Kennedy and posted on the42.ie