Henderson and Sheehan start for Ireland in clash against Scotland in Rugby World Cup

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has made two changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s crucial World Cup Pool B clash with Scotland in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media], with Iain Henderson and Dan Sheehan coming into the side.

Ulster man Henderson replaces James Ryan, who suffered a hand injury in the win over South Africa two weekends ago. Ryan has had a disrupted involvement in training as a result and he switches onto the bench for this weekend.



The only other change to Ireland’s side sees Sheehan start at hooker after making his return from a foot injury off the bench against the Springboks. Rónan Kelleher, who started that game, is named among the replacements.

Peter O’Mahony will earn his 100th Ireland cap at Stade de France as he starts in the back row.

There are further Ireland’s matchday 23 are on the bench. Back row Jack Conan returns, while Stuart McCloskey has been named in the number 23 jersey and is set for his first appearance of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Conan has recovered from the foot injury that ruled him out of the three pool wins over Romania, Tonga, and the Springboks, and replaces Ryan Baird among the Irish replacements. Meanwhile, McCloskey comes in for the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Otherwise, Farrell has gone for continuity. Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong will be either side of Sheehan, while Tadhg Beirne partners Henderson in the second row. The back row of O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris is unchanged.

Captain Johnny Sexton captains Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose teaming up in midfield once again, while the back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan go again.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. James Ryan

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Stuart McCloskey

Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].

The 42 is the home of game-changing Rugby World Cup coverage. Click here for their trademark analysis, sportswriting, and all of the latest news from France