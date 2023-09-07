Johnny Sexton returns to captain strong Ireland team against Romania

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL captain Ireland in their World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday [KO 2.30pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

The 38-year-old is available having completed a three-game suspension for his behaviour towards the match officials following Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle in Dublin

Sexton will lead a strong Ireland team against Romania, who are ranked 19th in the world, with head coach Andy Farrell including many of his front-line players as he looks for his side to make a statement in their first Pool B game.

Sexton partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose form the centre pairing. James Lowe and Hugo Keenan are joined in the back three by the experienced Keith Earls.

In the front row, the in-form Rob Herring is at hooker in the ongoing absence of Dan Sheehan, who is on the comeback trail from a foot injury. There is a welcome return from injury on the bench for Rónan Kelleher, who has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Ireland’s warm-up games.

Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong complete a powerful front row, while dynamic 22-year-old lock Joe McCarthy gets his second Test start alongside James Ryan in the engine room.

McCarthy will win just his fourth Ireland cap as he gets a chance to shine, having made a strong impression in Ireland camp over the course of pre-season.

It’s an interesting Ireland back row, as Peter O’Mahony starts at openside, with Tadhg Beirne slotting in at blindside flanker and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Ireland’s bench includes experience from the likes of Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray, and Robbie Henshaw, as well as a sprinkling of youth in Jack Crowley and back-up tighthead Tom O’Toole.

Ireland (v Romania):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Iain Henderson

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [Georgia].

