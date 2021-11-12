The tidiest town in Ireland has been revealed

ENNIS IN CO Clare has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.

The town was judged to be the best from a number of 847 entries to the competition this year. It previously won the competition in 2005.

Geashill in Co. Offaly claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Abbeyleix in Co. Laois received the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, while Cobh in Cork South was declared Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.

The award for Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre was also won by Ennis.

The competition has been in existence since 1958. The winners were announced in a scaled-back ceremony at the RDS in Dublin, with Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys presenting the award.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Humphreys congratulated Ennis and the other winners.

“Ennis first entered the SuperValu TidyTowns competition in 1959 and continue to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism. They have been consistently achieving high standards in the competition at local, regional, national and European level and won the competition previously in 2005,” she said.

Humphreys commended the groups and volunteers who “put their communities first” during the Covid-19 pandemic “and continued to make their areas better places to live and work and to visit”.

She also announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of individual TidyTowns committees around the country.

Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu, which has sponsored the awards since 1991, also congratulated the category winners for their “outstanding efforts and achievements” this year.