Ireland to provide €2 million of Irish Aid to support Morocco following devastating earthquake

IRELAND IS TO provide €2 million of Irish Aid support to the people of Morocco following the devastating earthquake on Friday night.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Atlas mountains southwest of the tourist centre of Marrakesh.

It killed almost 2,500 people and injured a similar number, according to the latest official toll issued today.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin today announced the contribution of €2 million of Irish Aid to support Morocco following the quake.

The funding will support the work of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and the Moroccan Red Crescent Society (MRCS), who are aiding in the local response.

The €2 million allocation will support local communities most affected through the provision of emergency shelter, clean drinking water and food, mobile health care including psychological support, and hygiene centres through support of the local response by the MRSC.

Around 300,000 people have already been directly affected by the earthquake.

There are concerns that these numbers will continue to grow in the coming days, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

This support announced today is in addition to prepositioned funding of €2.4 million already provided to the IFRC by Ireland this year as part of a three-year MOU, which allows the Federation to respond immediately when a disaster strikes.

The IFRC immediately disbursed €1 million over the weekend to support the operations of the MRCS who were providing medical assistance, and supporting evacuation and coordination efforts.

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of this devastating earthquake,” Martin said.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, the injured and emergency responders,” the Tánaiste said.

“The destruction, particularly in remote areas, will place extraordinary pressure on vulnerable groups and pose significant challenges to rescuers,” he said.

“Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco and will provide immediate emergency humanitarian assistance. Funding from Ireland will support a locally led response and provide assistance to those most impacted by this disaster.”