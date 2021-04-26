#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

Ireland to send 700 oxygen concentrators to India to battle Covid crisis

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the aid package as part of the co-ordinated EU response, as cases in India passed 350,000 a day.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 26 Apr 2021, 4:00 PM
43 minutes ago 4,047 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5420529

IRELAND IS TO donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India as part of efforts to assist with the devastating Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

India reported more than 350,000 confirmed cases in 24 hours on Monday, with hospitals in crisis, turning away patients due to a lack of oxygen and bed capacity.

It was the fifth day in a row that cases had hit a record peak, prompting pledges of aid from the US, the European Union and the UK.

Ireland is to send 700 oxygen concentrators – a device that draws oxygen from the air and delivers it to patients – as part of its emergency material donation.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “We have all seen the rapidly deteriorating situation in relation to Covid-19 in India.

“I am pleased that Ireland is in a position to make this emergency donation of 700 oxygen concentrators to India.

“These machines will support frontline healthcare workers in India to deliver care to patients who need it.

“I am grateful to all those who have been working together over the weekend to make this life-saving donation happen.”

The donation is being made through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, as part of Ireland’s contribution to the joint EU response to the crisis in India.

It is taken from stocks originally purchased by the HSE for use in a field hospital setting, as part of pandemic preparations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “Ireland is among the first states to confirm concrete support to India.

“At a time of great difficulty for India, we want to show solidarity with a country and people with whom we have strong historical and modern day relations.

“We are glad to provide this support at a time of such need and to be doing so as part of a wider EU response.”

2.55403109 Simon Coveney

The plan was developed in co-ordination with the Department of Health, Foreign Affairs and Housing and Local Government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “This emergency donation is another example of the Irish people’s extraordinary generosity of spirit and clear desire to want to help our international friends.

“I am keenly aware that many people living in Ireland have friends and family in India and are distressed at the very sad scenes we are witnessing there and I hope Government’s rapid response offers them some comfort.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, whose father is Indian, indicated on Sunday that Ireland would send help.

He tweeted: “There are many Indian people working in our health service. India is currently facing a terrible second wave causing suffering beyond our comprehension.

“We are assessing a plan to provide oxygen and ventillators to India working with the EU.”

A decision on whether India will be added to Ireland’s “red list” of countries from which arriving passengers must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine is expected from public health chiefs this week.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie