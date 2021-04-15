Tourism Minister 'working on plans' that could allow domestic tourism to resume in June and July

TOURISM MINISTER CATHERINE Martin has said she is working on plans that could allow the tourist industry to re-open this summer for Irish holidaymakers.

In an interview with RTÉ’s News at One programme, Martin explained that she would meet with representatives from the tourism and hospitality sectors in May to discuss plans ahead of the crucial summer months.

She said the meeting was brought forward from June to allow the government to plan for the height of the tourist season.

“I’d be cautiously optimistic for the summer. I think if we look at where we are right now, for the first time this year there are less than 200 people in hospital, there are less than 50 in ICU. Cases are falling and the R rate is below one,” she said.

But the minister also claimed that speculation about what could happen is “unhelpful” to those within the industry as representatives wanted “clear and consistent communication”.

“What we will be doing is sitting down in two weeks time, and we’ll be looking at the phased reopening of non-essential retail, hairdressers, museums, galleries, libraries, and even sooner than that, golf and tennis will resume [with] sport training,” she said.

“But also at the end of the month, and this is crucial for the sector, we will be also be developing a plan for June and July would look like…

“I think we’ll be looking at, realistically for the summer, a strong domestic and tourism summer season.”

However, the minister said plans for tourism had to consider the vaccine rollout, the risk of variants of the virus spreading, and daily case numbers and hospital numbers.

“As I said, I’m cautiously optimistic, but we have seen time and time again since this pandemic started – and it’s not just Ireland, it’s countries throughout the world – how things change.”

However, Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), earlier cast doubt on plans for summer holidays abroad in the EU.

“Reopening in the way we were in 2019 will still take some time,” she told the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

“Reopening in a way without all these restrictions will depend on how quickly we can roll out the vaccinations and how effective the vaccine is protective in the longer.”

- Contains reporting by Press Association.