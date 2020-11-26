Ireland remains 'orange' on EU traffic light travel map

Ireland signed up to the plan in October, and it became fully operational this month.

IMPROVEMENTS IN IRELAND’s Covid-19 figures have allowed the country to remain ‘orange’ on the EU traffic light map for international travel.

Under the new EU traffic light plan, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control publishes a weekly map of the EU using a three-stage colour system to indicate the level of risk in each area.

Levels are determined by a variety of epidemiological factors including the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population and the level of positive tests.

The majority of Europe is listed as ‘red’. However, as well as Ireland, the Canary Islands, Iceland, much of Norway, a region in Denmark and the majority of Finland are orange.

As of earlier this month, travellers arriving from orange regions do not have to restrict their movements if they carry the results of a negative Covid-19 test taken three days before their arrival.

Those who do not have a negative test upon arrival in Ireland can have a test taken five days after their arrival.

Passengers will be asked to restrict their movements until they get the test.

From midnight on 29 November, travellers arriving into Ireland from so-called ‘red’ regions in the new traffic light system will be advised that they no longer need to restrict their movements once they pass a Covid-19 PCR test (usually a nasal swab) five days following their arrival here.

Currently, a person is advised to restrict their movements for 14 days following arrival from a ‘red’ region.

Travellers from ‘green’ regions are not requested to restrict their movements or need a test prior to arrival.

If you are travelling to a region that is listed as orange, passengers are urged to check the requirements in relation to testing and restrictions for their destination country, as each EU country sets its own rules.

#JustPublished

Updated weekly 🚦 maps are now online!



These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil

Recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of #FreeMovement in response to the #COVID19 pandemic in the EU and UK.



Find more here: https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/Giv16rekYU — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) November 26, 2020

Covid-19 test centres are now up and running at all major airports in Ireland, with a drive-thru centre opening for business at Dublin Airport last week.

Anyone looking to travel into Ireland or abroad would generally be guided by this advice, which is available on the DFA website.

The department states that if you are considering travelling, it continues to advise against non-essential travel overseas - other than to countries that are part of the EU ‘traffic lights’ approach.