This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland stands alone in Europe with travel restrictions, says Aer Lingus chief

Doyle said the pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the airline industry.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 8,337 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162088
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AER LINGUS CHIEF Sean Doyle has said Ireland stands alone in Europe when it comes to its travel restrictions imposed because of coronavirus.

Doyle said the pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the airline industry and Ireland has been effectively closed off to business.

The Government published a green list of countries and areas last week that are safe to travel to and from but people are still being told to avoid non-essential travel.

The list excludes mainland UK, the US, and popular holiday destinations for Irish holidaymakers such as Spain.

The 15 approved areas are Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

Doyle told the Dail Covid-19 committee that the pandemic has been “catastrophic” for the airline industry.

embedded240675899 Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle Source: PA Images

The chief executive said: “There is not a clear understanding of the scale of the crisis or indeed its significance for the Irish economy and its future recovery.

“Ireland’s travel restrictions are more restrictive than any other country in Europe, and Ireland now stands alone in applying a policy, while the rest of Europe has opened up for travel.

“The criteria being used for Ireland is even more restrictive than what the EU uses for passengers from third countries entering the EU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The green list published last week means Ireland is effectively closed for business and this will have a profoundly negative effect on the Irish economy and for aviation and tourism sector jobs.

I started off by saying the Covid-19 crisis had brought about the greatest crisis of global aviation the industry has ever experienced. The situation in the Irish sector is even worse.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said aviation in Ireland supports 40,000 direct jobs and more than 100,000 indirect jobs.

“Tourism overall supports 325,000 jobs, which is more than US multinationals – if we don’t have a functioning industry, all of these jobs are in danger,” he said.

Wilson said Ireland risks being left behind unless travel restrictions are eased.

“We are on the periphery of Europe, and shutting down connectivity will lead to stagnation and massive job losses in Ireland. That is a certainty and we should wake up to it,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie