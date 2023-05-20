Advertisement

Saturday 20 May 2023
Nikola Kristic/INPHO Ireland players celebrate Romeo Akachukwu’s goal.
# ireland under 17s
Ireland show character to bounce back for impressive U-17 win over Wales
The U17s claimed a vital 3-0 victory ahead of their crucial clash with hosts Hungary on Tuesday.
1.8k
0
1 hour ago

IRELAND KEPT THEIR hopes of progress to the knockout stages of the U17 European Championships alive with an impressive 3-0 win over Wales.

Just days after being humbled by Poland in their group opener, the young boys in green responded in tremendous fashion.

Shamrock Rovers duo Naj Razi and Ike Orazi found the net in the 22nd and 33rd minutes, respectively, while the goal of the game which put the gloss on the win was a sensational long-range strike from Waterford’s Romeo Akachukwu.

The midfielder was brought into the starting XI by manager Colin O’Brien and he repaid him by not just finishing off a sublime team move which was built from the back, but with a commanding all-round performance to ensure Ireland remained in control.

Akachukwu’s effort found the top corner in the 62nd minute and gave Ireland extra breathing space having gone into the break with a two-goal lead.

The deadlock was broken when Orzai was brought down in the box – although it was far from straightforward.

Razi’s initial penalty was saved by Wales goalkeeper Luke Armstrong, but a re-take was ordered after he came off his line.

When Razi’s next attempt was also saved he was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Orazi was then able to get in on the act after the half-hour mark.

He had been a constant threat in the opening period and when a harmless cross to the back wasn’t dealt with, he punished in ruthless fashion, getting the ball out of his feet quickly to curl a deft shot into the top corner.

It would have been the starring moment of the game were he not upstaged by Akachukwu.

The win was a timely confidence boost ahead of their showdown with hosts Hungary on Tuesday.

The top two from each group will progress to the quarter finals.

Ireland: Healy; Harnett (Babb 63), Grante, Turley, O’Sullivan; McGrath; Razi (Moore 76), Kehir (Murray 89), Akachukwu (Mooney 89); Melia, Orazi (Okosun 76).

Wales: Armstong; Giles, Lawlor, Clarke, Parker (Thomas 78); Twose (Hatch 88), Crew, Perrett (Biancheri 51); Tuck (Andrews 51), Morgan, Issaka (Beecher 78).

Referee: E Masiyev (Azerbaijan).

The 42 Team
