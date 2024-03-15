Advertisement
Hugo McLaughlin and Jacob Boyd watch the France-England game on the big screen at Virgin Media Park. Ben Brady/INPHO
Heartbreak

Ireland U20s miss out on Six Nations title as brilliant England seal the deal in France

Richie Murphy’s side beat Scotland 36-0 in Cork but England then produced a 45-31 victory over France in Pau.
5
2.6k
34 minutes ago

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

  

IRELAND U20S HAVE missed out on winning a third consecutive U20s Six Nations championship after England produced a stunning turnaround to beat France with a bonus point and claim the title in Pau.

In their game that kicked off an hour beforehand, Ireland eventually powered to their own bonus-point, 36-0 victory over Scotland in Cork to finish their campaign unbeaten.

But Richie Murphy’s men then watched in anguish the big screen at Virgin Media Park as England recovered from a 21-5 deficit to power to a 45-31 success against a fully loaded French outfit.

England, who were left heartbroken by Ireland’s last-gasp leveler in Bath a fortnight ago, finish a point ahead of Murphy’s side in the table to claim their first championship since 2021.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     