Ireland U20s miss out on Six Nations title as brilliant England seal the deal in France

IRELAND U20S HAVE missed out on winning a third consecutive U20s Six Nations championship after England produced a stunning turnaround to beat France with a bonus point and claim the title in Pau.

In their game that kicked off an hour beforehand, Ireland eventually powered to their own bonus-point, 36-0 victory over Scotland in Cork to finish their campaign unbeaten.

But Richie Murphy’s men then watched in anguish the big screen at Virgin Media Park as England recovered from a 21-5 deficit to power to a 45-31 success against a fully loaded French outfit.

England, who were left heartbroken by Ireland’s last-gasp leveler in Bath a fortnight ago, finish a point ahead of Murphy’s side in the table to claim their first championship since 2021.

