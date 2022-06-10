Grants up to €100,000 available to organisations helping Ukrainians in Ireland

GROUPS HELPING UKRAINIAN refugees in Ireland can now apply for grants of up to €100,000.

The grants are being made available from the Ireland for Ukraine Fund, which is a collaboration of Ireland’s leading media organisations – including The Journal – to raise money for people impacted by Russia’s invasion.

Over 30,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since Russia launched its widespread attack on 24 February.

The fund-raising effort has received €5 Million in support from the government. All monies raised are being split evenly between addressing needs in Ukraine and meeting the needs of people arriving into Ireland.

Organisations are being invited to apply through four strands – Primary Response (strand 1), Community Response (strand 2), Specialised Response (strand 3) and Collaborative Response (strand 4).

The maximum grant for strand 1 is €15,000, strand 2 is providing grants of €5,000 or €10,000, up to €30,000 is being made available through strand 3 and grants of €50,000 or €100,000 are being allocated through strand 4.

The Community Foundation says it created the strands by identifying areas of need through its established network of voluntary, community and charitable partners across the country. The closing date for applications is 30 June.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said voluntary organisations across Ireland are playing a vital role in supporting Ukrainian refugees.

“The Government is determined to support our communities in response to their efforts. This is demonstrated by the contribution of €5 million to this particular fund, which is part of an overall €10.5 million package announced last week,” Humphreys said.

Denise Charlton of The Community Foundation for Ireland said the range of issues faced by arriving Ukrainians is broad, including language difficulties, basic needs like food, clothing and accommodation as well as recognition of qualifications, access to work and vulnerabilities of specific groups.

“Our grant process is structured so that the full range of support services can apply. This includes smaller organisations on the ground operating in their own local community to frontline agencies addressing specific needs often with specialised expertise as well as national charities who can be facilitated to come together and pool their response given the size of this crisis,” Charlton said.