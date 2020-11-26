#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Advertisement

Ireland unification referendums should only be held with 'clear plan for what follows', report finds

The working group said the “years of acrimony” following Brexit show the dangers of calling a vote without adequate planning.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 4:00 PM
8 minutes ago 386 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5279706
Image: PA
Image: PA

AN INTERIM REPORT on Ireland unification referendums has recommended that they should only be held with a clear plan for what follows afterwards.

The report, compiled out by prominent academics, explores how any future referendum on Northern Ireland’s constitutional status would be carried out.

It made a range of key findings, including that planning for the potential referendums should start in good time before the votes and should be led by the Irish and UK governments.

Unification can come about only through referendums in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement supplies the framework for holding a referendum in Northern Ireland. It stipulates that a majority of 50% + 1 would be required to change the status quo. 

The decision to hold a referendum in the North lies with the UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The report finds that they must act with “conspicuous care and transparent honesty and so maintain public trust.”

The Secretary of State is advised to weigh up a range of evidence in arriving at the decision to hold a border poll, including election results, opinion polls and votes in the Northern Ireland Assembly. 

If the North votes in favour of unification, a referendum would have to be held in the Republic. However, the report notes that the votes could take place on the same day.

The group said it would be for the Irish government to develop proposals for the form of a united Ireland. It suggested that a model could be proposed in advance, or the government could propose a process through which a model would be worked out afterwards.

If voters back unification, the governments of Ireland and the UK would negotiate the terms of the transfer of sovereignty. The report advises the governments to consult widely and seek as consensual an approach as possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The working group also warned that the rules for referendum and election campaigns are badly out of date in the UK and Ireland, and they urgently need to be strengthened.

The document was created by a working group set up by University College London’s Constitutional Unit. The group is made up of 12 academic experts from universities in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Britain and the United States.

The group’s chair, Dr Alan Renwick of UCL’s constitution unit, said: “We have embarked on this work not because we think referendums are imminent—we do not—but because the whole process needs to be thought through well in advance.

The years of acrimony following the Brexit referendum illustrate the dangers of a vote called without adequate planning.

“To hold another referendum without a proper plan would risk the legitimacy of such a vote and political stability on the island of Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie