Dublin: 19°C Thursday 10 June 2021
Taoiseach says one million people could be fully vaccinated by the end of today

The vaccine portal will soon open for those in their 30s.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 12:55 PM
35 minutes ago 3,047 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5462807
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN said that one million people could be fully vaccinated by the end of the day. 

Speaking about the vaccine rollout in Cherrywood, south Dublin, Martin said he hopes the nation hits what he described as a “significant milestone” by close of business this evening. 

“Over 3.1 million doses have been administered so far. Vaccination centres – 1.1 million administered through there, 1.4 million through GPs. They have played an extraordinary role.”

Martin said that supply will be the main impediment to Ireland reaching its 70% fully vaccinated goal by the end of July. 

“It will be very tight. The decision to shorten the interval for the second dose of Astra Zeneca will help. A lot also depends on the uptake in the younger cohorts. It’s very important that people take up the vaccine offer when offered. When we all get vaccinated, we all protect each other.”

Ireland’s vaccine uptake numbers are the envy of many European countries, Martin added. 

Almost 100% of people over 80 have accepted a vaccination. 96% of those aged between 70 and 79 have also been vaccinated, with 90% of those between 60 and 69 taking a jab.

In a statement last night, a spokesperson for the HSE said the vaccine portal is expected to open for those in their 30s soon. “The HSE expects to open online registration for people aged 30-39 shortly, as we continue to offer appointments to people aged 40-49.”

With reporting by Lauren Boland

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

