Dublin: 2°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Poll: Do you think Ireland should lower the voting age to 16?

Both Wales and Scotland have the voting age set to 16.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 May 2021, 9:29 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DONEGAL TD THOMAS Pringle will bring a bill to the Dáil today calling for a referendum on lowering the voting age to 16.

Pringle is bringing the bill to coincide with Scottish and Welsh elections being held today, which are allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote.

“My bill would put the question to the people of Ireland on whether or not they agree to amend Article 16 of the Constitution, reducing the age of eligibility to vote in Dáil elections down from 18 years of age to 16 years of age,” said Pringle.

So our question to you today is: Do you think Ireland should lower the voting age to 16?


Poll Results:

No (111)
Yes (26)
No opinion (2)



Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

