Six Nations: Frawley starts at 15 with Jager set for Ireland debut off bench

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has handed Ciarán Frawley his first Test start at fullback in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ], while Munster tighthead prop Oli Jager is set for his debut off the bench.

With Hugo Keenan missing due to a knee injury, Frawley will wear the number 15 shirt as Ireland look to continue their drive for a second consecutive Grand Slam.

Keenan started the wins over France and Italy in the opening two rounds but has been ruled out of this weekend, while two possible replacements at fullback, Jimmy O’Brien and Mack Hansen, are also sidelined.

That means 26-year-old Frawley gets a big chance to shine, having made his Test debut off the bench at out-half in a World Cup warm-up against Italy last summer and then got 90 seconds at fullback on his second cap against France three weekends ago.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Jager is set to win his first cap off the Ireland bench having only returned to Irish rugby with Munster in December after spending his professional career up until that point playing in New Zealand.

The former Blackrock College and Ireland U18s prop came through the ranks in Canterbury and with the Crusaders in New Zealand before being lured back to these shores and he has quickly impressed Ireland boss Farrell.

The Ireland head coach has restored the same team as the one that beat France in Marseille in the opening round, excluding Keenan, with Peter O’Mahony returning to captain the side.

Farrell has opted for a 6/2 bench split with Conor Murray as the reserve scrum-half and Stuart McCloskey picked in the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Oli Jager

19. James Ryan

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Stuart McCloskey

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].

