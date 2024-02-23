Ireland U20s down Wales to extend Grand Slam ambitions

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 43

Wales 8

IRELAND EXTENDED THEIR U20 Six Nations Grand Slam ambitions with a bonus-point win over Wales this evening.

Seán Edogbo and Henry Walker put in impressive displays on their first starts for Richie Murphy’s side, which were rewarded with tries before replacement hooker Danny Sheahan added a brace. Hugh Gavin and Ben O’Connor completed the set of six tries to the delight of a sold-out Virgin Media Park.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.