Advertisement
Ireland's Henry Walker celebrates after scoring his side’s third try with Hugo McLaughlin, Luke Murphy and Seán Edogbo. Ben Brady/INPHO
U20 Six Nations

Ireland U20s down Wales to extend Grand Slam ambitions

Richie Murphy’s side enjoyed a bonus-point win at a sold-out Virgin Media Park.
2
2.9k
1 hour ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 43

Wales 8

IRELAND EXTENDED THEIR U20 Six Nations Grand Slam ambitions with a bonus-point win over Wales this evening.

Seán Edogbo and Henry Walker put in impressive displays on their first starts for Richie Murphy’s side, which were rewarded with tries before replacement hooker Danny Sheahan added a brace. Hugh Gavin and Ben O’Connor completed the set of six tries to the delight of a sold-out Virgin Media Park.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     