Freezing nights ahead as temperatures to drop as low as -4 degrees

CHRISTMAS MAY BE over, but wintry conditions will persist in the coming days with freezing nights and wintry showers predicted across the country this week.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as -4 degrees Celsius in parts tonight, with highest daytime temperatures in the low single digits at the start of the week.

There are already frosty and icy conditions on Irish roads this morning, and AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take care on all routes.

Met Éireann’s forecast says that frost and ice will clear very slowly and will linger in some areas this morning, before a mostly dry and sunny day with highs of just 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The forecaster also warns that tonight will be very cold with widespread frost and ice in many areas, as temperatures fall to between -4 and +1 degrees Celsius, with coldest conditions in Connacht and Ulster.

Most areas will be dry tonight, but there will be some showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow in parts of Leinster and Munster.

The cold weather will continue tomorrow, when frost and ice is expected to clear slowly and more dry and sunny spells.

However, wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow will continue to affect parts of Leinster and east Munster on Tuesday, when highest temperatures will be just 1 to 4 degrees across the country.

Tuesday night is expected to be cold with severe frost and ice in many areas and lows of -3 to 2 degrees Celsius and more wintry showers in the eastern half of Leinster.

And Wednesday will see the cold snap continue, with more sunny spells and daytime highs of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.