Ice warning for Ireland to last until Friday with potential for -5 degrees tonight

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature and ice warning is in place for Ireland as temperatures are to plummet as low as -5 degrees tonight.

It is to stay very cold with severe frost and icy stretches until tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is asking people to be mindful of difficult travelling conditions, low temperature issues for vulnerable people, and animal welfare issues.

A snow-ice warning for Donegal is in place from 12 pm today until 6 am on Friday morning. The forecaster is advising people that there could be some travel and service disruption.

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, where further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue to bring disruption to travel until midnight tonight.

Today is to be very cold with frost, ice, and fog being slow to clear this morning.

It will be dry and sunny for much of the country for the rest of the day, but there will be showers of rain, sleet, and snow in Ulster and north Connacht.

Highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees are expected.

Tonight most areas will stay dry and clear, but scattered showers of rain, sleet or snow will continue in Ulster and north Connacht.

It will be a very cold night with widespread sharp to severe forst, icy stretches and patches of fog, or freezing fog.

Lowest temperatures between -5 and -2 degrees with light breezes.

Tomorrow it is to be cold and bright with frost and ice, but it will be less cold than it has been in recent days. Temperatures could reach 7 degrees in the afternoon.

The weather is to become noticeably milder over the weekend, but wet and windy.

Contingency plans have been put in place by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive to ensure extra bed spaces are available for people sleeping rough. Extra supports are also being made available.