Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Status Yellow rain warning issued for ten counties for Friday

The warning is valid from 8am until 8pm tomorrow.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 8:22 PM
12 minutes ago 2,120 Views 2 Comments
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for ten counties in the north and west of the country tomorrow, with up to 40mm expected to fall in parts.

The warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, Longford, Westmeath, Cavan and Monaghan is valid from 8am until 8pm on Friday.

The national forecaster says there will be heavy, possibly thundery downpours in these countries with accumulations of between 25 and 40 mm and a risk of localised flooding.

It will also be a wet morning across the rest of the country, with rain expected to become widespread and heavy on Friday morning.

However, brighter conditions and some showers will follow in southern areas by the afternoon, which will extend north eastwards as the day continues.

Top temperatures are expected to be between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius generally, but 16 and 17 degrees are expected in the north and northwest of the country.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

