Dublin: 16 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Warm weather to continue into next week as temperatures to hit 22C

Temperatures will continue to hit the low twenties over the next week.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Jul 2019, 9:32 AM
57 minutes ago
People walking in the sun on Sandymount Strand in Dublin in good weather this week
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE SUMMER MAY have taken its time arrive, but now that the good weather is here, it looks like it’s going to stick around.

According to Met Éireann, Ireland will continue to experience warm and sunny conditions over the next week. 

Forecasters are predicting a warm and humid week ahead, with temperatures expected to reach the low twenties across the country.

The bad news is that there’ll be some outbreaks of rain and thundery conditions in the mix, but overall it’s set to be another good week.

Today will be warm but mostly cloudy, across Connacht and Ulster with a few patches of light rain or drizzle, and top temperatures of between 17 and 22 degrees.

Friday weather This is how the weather is shaping up today Source: Met Éireann

The weekend will see a somewhat wet and cloudy start, with more rain and drizzle across the country expected on Saturday morning, before drier and sunnier spells develop throughout the day as maximum temperatures reach 21 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be more wet and cloudy conditions across southern and western parts of the country to begin with, but it will become brighter and drier again as the day develops.

And next week is expected to be cloudy and warm, with a mix of rain and sunny spells as temperatures range between the high teens and low twenties.

