Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees this weekend

IT MIGHT BE the middle of September, but temperatures are rising again and warm weather is expected this weekend.

Cool and wet conditions from this week will change today, with sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius expected, although there will be one or two isolated showers in parts of the country.

It will be dry tonight, with clear spells giving way to cloud and minimum temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius, before it warms up again tomorrow.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees on Saturday, with bright and sunny spells and the warmest weather in the east and south of the country.

There will be a few spots of mist or drizzle on north and northwest coasts in the morning, however, and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop there and in the west later.

Sunday will be relatively cool in most places, with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, but Met Éireann says it will be warm in the south and southeast with highs of up to 20 degrees.

And the good weather is expected to continue into next week, with mainly dry conditions on Monday, when bright and sunny spells will develop with maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.