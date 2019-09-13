This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 September, 2019
Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees this weekend

Met Éireann says that the south and east will see the best of this weekend’s weather.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 13 Sep 2019, 8:43 AM
34 minutes ago 4,271 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807214
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

IT MIGHT BE the middle of September, but temperatures are rising again and warm weather is expected this weekend.

Cool and wet conditions from this week will change today, with sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius expected, although there will be one or two isolated showers in parts of the country.

It will be dry tonight, with clear spells giving way to cloud and minimum temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius, before it warms up again tomorrow.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees on Saturday, with bright and sunny spells and the warmest weather in the east and south of the country.

There will be a few spots of mist or drizzle on north and northwest coasts in the morning, however, and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop there and in the west later.

Sunday will be relatively cool in most places, with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, but Met Éireann says it will be warm in the south and southeast with highs of up to 20 degrees.

And the good weather is expected to continue into next week, with mainly dry conditions on Monday, when bright and sunny spells will develop with maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

