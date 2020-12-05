Met Éireann issues nationwide Status Yellow fog warning

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national Status Yellow fog warning for tomorrow.

The warning is valid for all 26 counties from midnight tonight and remains in place until 10am on Monday morning.

The forecaster says there will be dense fog across the country with a risk of freezing fog in some places while the warning is in place.

However, today will be a mostly dry day with early outbreaks of rain clearing from inland through the morning, with sunny spells developing.

Some showery rain will prevail in western coastal counties and there will also be some scattered showers in eastern coastal counties for much of the day.

The recent cool spell will continue, with afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees Celsius and cold setting in early in the evening.

Tonight will be very cold and mainly dry with some isolated showers, and lowest temperatures will be between -3 to +2 degrees Celsius.