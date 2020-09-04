Sun, showers and temperatures in the high teens: warm bit mixed weekend of weather ahead

IRELAND HAS EXPERIENCED all seasons in recent days, with sunny spells, heavy showers and cold nights following on from severe flooding in the west earlier this week.

And while the summer’s warmth hasn’t left us yet, the mixed bag is set to continue this weekend.

Sun and rain both are set to accompany relatively high temperatures over different parts of the country during the next couple of days.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will see scattered showers ease off as the night continues, with just a bit of rain in the west and north.

However, temperatures are expected to drop a bit, with the mercury falling to between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.

There’s a brighter outlook tomorrow morning, when there’ll be sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures set to reach 14 to 17 degrees Celsius later.

The good weather will give way to a cloudy afternoon and evening, with more frequent showers and longer spells of rain expected over the northern half of the country.

Tomorrow night will see showers clear again, and it will become mainly dry overnight with clear spells and lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The dry weather will continue into Sunday morning, on a dry and bright day with sunny spells, although there’ll be some showers in the west.

Those showers will spread eastwards and become more widespread in the afternoon, bringing highs of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, before dying off for dry conditions in most parts on Sunday night.