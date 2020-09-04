This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12°C Friday 4 September 2020
Sun, showers and temperatures in the high teens: warm bit mixed weekend of weather ahead

The last warmth of the summer hasn’t gone away yet.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 4 Sep 2020, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,716 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya

IRELAND HAS EXPERIENCED all seasons in recent days, with sunny spells, heavy showers and cold nights following on from severe flooding in the west earlier this week.

And while the summer’s warmth hasn’t left us yet, the mixed bag is set to continue this weekend.

Sun and rain both are set to accompany relatively high temperatures over different parts of the country during the next couple of days.  

According to Met Éireann, tonight will see scattered showers ease off as the night continues, with just a bit of rain in the west and north.

However, temperatures are expected to drop a bit, with the mercury falling to between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.

There’s a brighter outlook tomorrow morning, when there’ll be sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures set to reach 14 to 17 degrees Celsius later.

The good weather will give way to a cloudy afternoon and evening, with more frequent showers and longer spells of rain expected over the northern half of the country.

Tomorrow night will see showers clear again, and it will become mainly dry overnight with clear spells and lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

The dry weather will continue into Sunday morning, on a dry and bright day with sunny spells, although there’ll be some showers in the west.

Those showers will spread eastwards and become more widespread in the afternoon, bringing highs of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, before dying off for dry conditions in most parts on Sunday night.

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

