This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Return of the mac as sunny spell gives way to scattered showers

The rain will return and temperatures will drop across the country over the next few days.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 8:58 AM
39 minutes ago 4,918 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5113403
Image: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala
Image: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala

THE RECENT SUNNY spell looks to have ended, as rain returns and temperatures drop across the country. 

Met Éireann has said it will be cloudy with a few showers this morning, although it will remain dry in most areas with some sunny spells as the day develops. 

Top temperatures will range between 12 to 16 degrees across Ulster and Connacht, rising to between 16 and 19 degrees elsewhere. 

It will stay dry tonight with clear spells, although some showers will arrive into the north and northwest. It will be cool too, with temperatures dropping to between 5 and 8 degrees. 

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers throughout the day, with most areas to be dry in the evening. Temperatures will fall again however, with the highest ranging from between 12 and 16 degrees.

The mixed weather will continue heading into the weekend, with Friday’s forecast seeing sunny spells and scattered showers during the morning and afternoon, with good sunshine to end the day generally.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But Saturday is expected to see rain spread across the country from the north, with cool, wet and breezy weather extending countrywide into the afternoon and evening and highs of between 9 and 13 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie