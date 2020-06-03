Return of the mac as sunny spell gives way to scattered showers

THE RECENT SUNNY spell looks to have ended, as rain returns and temperatures drop across the country.

Met Éireann has said it will be cloudy with a few showers this morning, although it will remain dry in most areas with some sunny spells as the day develops.

Top temperatures will range between 12 to 16 degrees across Ulster and Connacht, rising to between 16 and 19 degrees elsewhere.

It will stay dry tonight with clear spells, although some showers will arrive into the north and northwest. It will be cool too, with temperatures dropping to between 5 and 8 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers throughout the day, with most areas to be dry in the evening. Temperatures will fall again however, with the highest ranging from between 12 and 16 degrees.

The mixed weather will continue heading into the weekend, with Friday’s forecast seeing sunny spells and scattered showers during the morning and afternoon, with good sunshine to end the day generally.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

But Saturday is expected to see rain spread across the country from the north, with cool, wet and breezy weather extending countrywide into the afternoon and evening and highs of between 9 and 13 degrees.