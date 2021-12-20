#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 20 December 2021
Status Yellow fog warning in place for entire country this morning

The warning is in place until 11am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Dec 2021, 7:38 AM
A STATUS YELLOW fog warning has been issued by Met Éireann for all counties this morning.

The warning came into place at 3.05am and will end at 11am.

According to the forecaster, fog patches “will be dense in parts” and lead to reduced visibility and poor driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority has advised drivers to use their fog lights, reduce speed and drive at a safe distance from vehicles in front. More advice is available here.

It will be a generally dull day after the fog gradually lifts throughout the morning, with some bright spells in places.

Most areas will remain dry, but Met Éireann has said that a little patchy drizzle is possible. Highest temperatures today will be 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Stephen McDermott

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

