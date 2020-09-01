Status Yellow rain warning for four counties as 'localised flooding' possible

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for four counties for tomorrow.

The warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo kicks in at 5am on Wednesday and lasts until 5pm that evening.

Met Éireann has warned that 25mm to 35mm of rain is expected in affected counties, and that localised spot flooding is possible.

The forecaster also says that tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the country.

There will be heavy rain in the morning in parts of the north and east of the country, but drier conditions are expected to develop in parts of Leinster and Munster later on.

However, another spell of rain in the northwest and west is also expected during the afternoon, and will extend to most areas during the evening with further heavy falls.

Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 21 degrees.