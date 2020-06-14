Status Yellow thunder warning issued for 19 counties

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a yellow weather thunder warning for 19 counties.

The forecaster says thunderstorms will develop today with torrential downpours in some areas, bringing a risk of hail and localised flooding in some parts of the country.

Met Éireann issued the yellow wind warnings for Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath this afternoon.

The warning has been valid since midday and lasts until 11pm tonight.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, valid from 1pm until 9pm.

A Met Éireann weather advisory for the whole country, which was issued yesterday, is also in place until 9pm.

Prolonged thundery downpours are expected to become widespread this afternoon and this evening, with a risk of spot flooding.