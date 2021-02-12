Snow, sleet and strong winds to continue - but temperatures will rise to 13 degrees this weekend

Sheep in the snow at Glenasmole, Co. Dublin

IT’S BEEN A cold and graupely week across the country, but Ireland will experience comparatively balmy conditions when temperatures increase in the coming days.

The wintry weather will continue into the start of the weekend, with two Status Yellow warnings in place in different parts of the country tomorrow morning, before wet and windy conditions bring a rise in temperatures on Sunday.

According to Met Éireann, today will be cold and blustery again with highs of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, before a cold and windy night brings lows of -2 to 3 degrees.

Two Status Yellow warnings then kick in just after midnight tonight, and will remain in place until midday on Saturday.

A snow/ice warning is in place for all of Connacht and Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, with accumulations of 5cm possible or more on higher ground.

A rainfall warning is also in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with 30 to 40mm of rain, strong to gale force winds, and a risk of river and coastal flooding.

The UK Met Office has issued a further yellow snow/ice warning for Northern Ireland, which expires at midnight tomorrow night.

Met Éireann has said there will be some sleet and snow in the north and east of the country for a time on Saturday morning, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle from the Atlantic gradually moving across the country as the day progresses.

The forecaster is also predicting highs of 1 to 4 degrees in the north and east of the country tomorrow, but higher temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in southern and western counties.

Tomorrow night will see strong to gale force winds and scattered outbreaks of rain, with heavy falls in southern Munster. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise overnight, ranging from 7 to 11 degrees Celsius across the country by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a wet and very windy day, with spells of heavy rain and gale force southerly winds. Highest temperatures will be 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, and there will be a risk of flooding in the southern part of the country.

Rain is expected to clear northeastwards by Sunday evening, with some scattered outbreaks returning that night, when lows will be 6 to 9 degrees.