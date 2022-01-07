Unsettled weekend ahead as scattered showers, sunny spells and isolated thunderstorms forecast

THERE’S GOING TO be a chilly start to the weekend as temperatures are expected to drop over the next few days, but potentially reach highs of 13 degrees on Monday.

Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, issued yesterday, for the entire country. It will remain in place until 11am this morning.

The forecaster said scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow and icy stretches will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.

This morning, widespread showers of rain, sleet and snow are continuing along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

Hazardous driving conditions this morning with widespread wintry showers continuing along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. 🌨️🥶🚗

Showers dying out this afternoon, but rain & milder conditions will push in the southwest.

Highs of 3 to 9 degrees pic.twitter.com/MtIWCRsOEI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2022

Showers will tend to die out during the afternoon, but rain and milder conditions will emerge in the south and west, with highs of 3 to 5 degrees expected in the north and east, and 6 to 9 degrees in the south and west.

Rain will spread across the country tonight, which will turn heavy at times and bring a risk of localised flooding in the west and southwest. Temperatures will drop to between 0 to 3 degrees in the north and east but a milder 4 to 8 degrees in the south and west.

Tomorrow will see sunny spells and showers following from the west, along with the possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop through the day with early afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees accompanied by fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will hit western and northern coastal counties tomorrow night with long dry periods and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a mostly dry start to the day apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees will become milder during the evening as moderate winds in the southeast will veer southwesterly.

Sunday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle along western and northern coasts. Temperatures of between 5 to 9 degrees temperatures are expected to rise through the night

Monday will be mild and cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west in the morning extending eastwards during the afternoon.

Highs will range from between 9 to 13 degrees, but it will get cooler in the afternoon with fresh southwest winds moving westerly and moderating by evening. The rain will clear on Monday evening with scattered showers expected in the northwest overnight.