#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Unsettled weekend ahead as scattered showers, sunny spells and isolated thunderstorms forecast

Met Éireann said there will be “hazardous” travelling conditions this morning after it extended a Status Yellow warning until 11am.

By Jane Moore Friday 7 Jan 2022, 9:20 AM
26 minutes ago 1,121 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5648092
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE’S GOING TO be a chilly start to the weekend as temperatures are expected to drop over the next few days, but potentially reach highs of 13 degrees on Monday.

Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, issued yesterday, for the entire country. It will remain in place until 11am this morning. 

The forecaster said scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow and icy stretches will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.

This morning, widespread showers of rain, sleet and snow are continuing along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

Showers will tend to die out during the afternoon, but rain and milder conditions will emerge in the south and west, with highs of 3 to 5 degrees expected in the north and east, and 6 to 9 degrees in the south and west.

Rain will spread across the country tonight, which will turn heavy at times and bring a risk of localised flooding in the west and southwest. Temperatures will drop to between 0 to 3 degrees in the north and east but a milder 4 to 8 degrees in the south and west.

Tomorrow will see sunny spells and showers following from the west, along with the possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop through the day with early afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees accompanied by fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will hit western and northern coastal counties tomorrow night with long dry periods and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a mostly dry start to the day apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees will become milder during the evening as moderate winds in the southeast will veer southwesterly.

Sunday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle along western and northern coasts. Temperatures of between 5 to 9 degrees temperatures are expected to rise through the night 

Monday will be mild and cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west in the morning extending eastwards during the afternoon.

Highs will range from between 9 to 13 degrees, but it will get cooler in the afternoon with fresh southwest winds moving westerly and moderating by evening. The rain will clear on Monday evening with scattered showers expected in the northwest overnight.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie