# Ireland West Airport
Ireland West Airport sign up to Sunflower Hidden Disability programme
The Sunflower programme allows those with hidden disabilities who may need extra support from staff to indicate this discreetly.
53 minutes ago

IRELAND WEST AIRPORT has announced that they have become members of the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower.

The announcement came at a launch event attended by Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers.

The initiative allows passengers with non-visible disabilities to be provided with a free Sunflower lanyard from the Customer Assistance Desk.

The airport said that they aim to make the airport experience as comfortable and stress-free as possible for those with hidden disabilities.

Staff at the airport have received training to recognise the lanyard, and that those who choose to display it may need support, understanding or extra time while navigating the airport, check-in, security screening, or boarding an aircraft.

Chambers said that he was pleased to be invited to the launch.

“It is important that people living with non-visible disabilities are provided with support and assistance when travelling, and it is great to see Ireland West Airport joining the globally recognised Sunflower network,” he said.

Tristan Casson-Rennie, Regional Director at Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Ireland and Northern Ireland said:

“Ireland West Airport is the gateway to the spectacular Connacht region, and by recognising passengers with non-visible disabilities that choose to wear the sunflower, it makes the region much more accessible to everyone.”

The Sunflower was first introduced at London Gatwick airport in 2016, and is now recognised in over 220 international airports.

Author
Steven Fox
