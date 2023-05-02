Ireland drawn against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania in Women's Nations League

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania in the first-ever Uefa Women’s Nations League following today’s draw.

Vera Pauw’s side, who will compete in the Women’s World Cup this summer, have been drawn into Group B1 in League B in the inaugural edition of the tournament which will take place later in 2023.

The teams in League A will be competing for a spot in the 2024 Olympics, while Ireland and the other League B nations will be seeking promotion to the top tier as either a group winner or as a runner-up via a play-off.

Advertisement

Match details will be confirmed in due course, with Ireland preparing to play their home ties at Tallaght Stadium.

𝐔𝐄𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞



Ireland WNT 🇮🇪 drawn into Group B1 in League B with...

- Northern Ireland

- Hungary

- Albania



*Match details to be confirmed in due course

*Home games to be played in @tallaghtstadium #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/OgEhiYisu0 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) May 2, 2023

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie