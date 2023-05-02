Advertisement

Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Vera Pauw and the Ireland women's team.
# WNT
Ireland drawn against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania in Women's Nations League
The tournament will begin later this year.
1 hour ago

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania in the first-ever Uefa Women’s Nations League following today’s draw.

Vera Pauw’s side, who will compete in the Women’s World Cup this summer, have been drawn into Group B1 in League B in the inaugural edition of the tournament which will take place later in 2023.

The teams in League A will be competing for a spot in the 2024 Olympics, while Ireland and the other League B nations will be seeking promotion to the top tier as either a group winner or as a runner-up via a play-off.

Match details will be confirmed in due course, with Ireland preparing to play their home ties at Tallaght Stadium.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
