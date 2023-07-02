Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke wins gold at European Games

IRELAND’S AOIFE O’Rourke has won a gold medal at the European Games in Nowy Targ, Poland today in the Women’s 75k final.

The Roscommon native convincingly beat France’s Davina Michel, winning via a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

O’Rourke, who turns 26 today, was serenaded with the ‘happy birthday’ song by some of those in attendance after her victory was confirmed.

“Nobody wished me birthday all day and then as soon as my hand was raised they started singing from the stands,” she said afterwards. “I think they had a bit of a plan. It’s a very special birthday for sure.”

Along with four other Irish boxers, she had already guaranteed her spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris after defeating Polish rival Elzbieta Wojcik in Friday’s semi-final.

O’Rourke’s success continues an excellent few days for Irish boxing after Kellie Harrington took gold and Jack Marley claimed silver at the event yesterday.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie