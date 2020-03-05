Ireland's 'banger' Eurovision entry has been unveiled

THE IRISH ENTRY in this year’s Eurovision has been unveiled: Lesley Roy will sing Story of My Life in Rotterdam in May.

RTÉ invited established songwriters and artists to submit a song for consideration and made a shortlist from which Story of My Life was chosen.

Acclaimed theatre and events production company THISISPOPBABY will work on the staging and the creative direction of Ireland’s entry.

Roy is a singer-songwriter from Balbriggan in Co Dublin, who splits her time between New York City and Ireland.

She released her debut album, Unbeautiful, in 2008, and has written songs for artists including Adam Lambert, Miss Montreal and Jana Kramer.

Roy produced Story of My Life and co-wrote it with Robert Marvin, Catt Gravitt and Tom Shapiro.

The song will have its first airplay on 2fm Breakfast today. The video will also be made available on the official YouTube channel of the Eurovision Song Contest this morning.

Roy will perform the song on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

Lesley said her mindset for the coming months is “to train, rehearse, prepare, perform, execute and hopefully bring Eurovision glory back to Ireland once again”.

“I’m very lucky that I am from the era of Niamh Kavanagh, Paul Harrington, Eimear Quinn, Riverdance years,” Roy added.

“I feel like the back-to -back years watching it live from the Point Depot with Gerry Ryan hosting and the explosion of Riverdance left a very deep impression on me as a kid.”

‘A banger’

Michael Kealy, Head of the Ireland Delegation for Eurovision 2020, said Story of My Life “is fresh and uplifting, it’s a banger”.

Phillip McMahon, Creative Director at THISISPOPBABY, said the group wants “to encourage Irish artists, musical and visual, to get involved in future years – to show them that this contest is modern and fun and an incredible platform for their creativity”.

Roy will perform in at the first semi-final at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday 12 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena. Should Ireland progress to the finals, Roy will again perform at the arena on Saturday 16 May.

This will be the 65th edition of the contest. The event will take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, following the country’s victory at the 2019 contest in Israel with the song Arcade, performed by Duncan Laurence.

As of now, the shows are set to go ahead amid a growing number of mass gatherings being cancelled or postponed in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.