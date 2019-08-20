This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland’s Eye sold to private investment group

The island was included in the recent sale of Howth Castle and demesne to Tetrarch Capital.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,063 Views 5 Comments
Panoramic view of Ireland's Eye island as seen from Howth.
Image: Shutterstock/Eleni Mavrandoni
Panoramic view of Ireland's Eye island as seen from Howth.
Panoramic view of Ireland's Eye island as seen from Howth.
Image: Shutterstock/Eleni Mavrandoni

IRELAND’S EYE HAS been sold to a private investment group.

The uninhabited island, located off the coast of Howth in Dublin, was included in the recent sale of Howth Castle and demesne to Tetrarch Capital, TheJournal.ie has learned.

Ireland’s Eye will remain accessible to members of the public following the sale.

The land was previously owned by the Gaisford-St Lawrence family, descendants of the first Lord of Howth. The castle had been the family’s private residence since 1177.

A spokesperson for Tetrarch Capital told TheJournal.ie that tour operators in Howth will “continue to offer boat trips to Ireland’s Eye, and these visitors are very welcome to the island”.

“It is our intention to work closely with key stakeholders to preserve the beauty, amenity and accessibility of Ireland’s Eye,” the spokesperson said. 

The sale also included Deer Park Hotel and golf courses in Howth.

When details of the sale first emerged last October, Tetrarch announced their “masterplan for the entire Demesne”.

This plan is likely to include a luxury hotel on the site of the existing hotel building, a championship golf course, a new leisure centre, retail elements, and sports and recreational facilities.

Employees will keep their jobs 

All staff members currently employed at Howth Castle and demesne will continue to work there under Tetrarch’s ownership of the estate.

Speaking last October, when the sale was first announced, Julian Gaisford-St Lawrence said: “My family and I are very grateful to have been the owners of the Howth Estate for the last 840 years, and having built the castle, being part of the Howth community for so long.

“We developed the castle and golf courses as a tourist attraction over the last 50 years, but lacked the resources to maximise its potential. The sale to Tetrarch will enable that potential to be reached.”

Tetrarch’s portfolio includes Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow; Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny; Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin; and Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare.

Emer Moreau

