Home Alone tops the poll of Ireland's favourite Christmas movies

TIS THE SEASON to sit on the couch in your pyjamas and watch a great Christmas movie – but which one?
We polled people across Ireland to find out what their favourite Christmas films are, and the answers might provide you with some inspiration the next time you’re looking for something to watch.
An opinion poll carried out for The Journal by Red C Research found that Home Alone is Ireland’s favourite Christmas movie, by a large margin – 18% of people chose it, while the next most popular festive movie is Elf at 8%.
Here is the full list of popular Christmas films in Ireland:
Somewhat shockingly, 3% of people don’t like Christmas movies, while 10% don’t have a fave festive watch.
As to whether Die Hard really is a Christmas movie… we’ll leave you to argue that out in the comments.
RED C interviewed a random sample of 1000+ adults across the country aged 18+ online between 1 – 6 December 2022. Panellists were chosen at random, with quotas set and weights allocated on age, gender, class, region, education level and working status to ensure a nationally representative sample.
