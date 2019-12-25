This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 25 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nightclub and pub opening hours are 'archaic' and need to be reformed, says Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar says tourists to Dublin often find Irish night life ‘disappointing’.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 8:00 AM
35 minutes ago 4,040 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946139
The Taoiseach said people often want to keep on dancing even after closing time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The Taoiseach said people often want to keep on dancing even after closing time.
The Taoiseach said people often want to keep on dancing even after closing time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND’S LICENSING LAWS need to be reformed and brought more in line with other cities in Europe, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Stakeholders in the nightlife industry have called for opening hours to be modernised, with some stating that there has been a rapid loss of venues and creative spaces in the capital in particular.

When asked if opening hours need to be updated, Varadkar said: 

“I think they do. I don’t necessarily think that we need the same licensing laws for everywhere. Where I live is different to town [Dublin], and rural areas are different again. So I think we do need to have a degree of local control around licensing laws.”

He added that some tourists that come to Irish cities, who have experienced the night life in other European cities abroad, say that Irish nightlife “can be disappointing” he said.

“In that premises shut down, so it’s very different in Madrid or Germany or other places, you know where places can stay open all night,” said Varadkar.

While acknowledging that some are concerns extended opening hours of pubs and nightclubs could lead to anti-social behaviour, Varadkar said he doesn’t believe it will.

“It doesn’t lead to public order offences, or increased levels of public order offenses,” he said. 

“It can actually be better in terms of public transport, because instead of everyone rushing out on the streets looking for a taxi at the same time,  it’s spread over a longer period of time.

“It’s an area that I think we need change in,” said Varadkar. 

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is leading a group to look at the area of night-time culture in Ireland, said the Taoiseach. 

He explained that government is looking at local authorities possibly appointing “night mayors” to different localities to help encourage and reinvigorate Ireland’s nightlife. He added:

It shouldn’t be all about drink.

He said people often like to enjoy an evening out without drinking alcohol, but he pointed out there are few places to go.

“One of the weird things is that licensed premises, even if they have stopped serving alcohol, they can’t stay open. You know there may be people who still want to stay open and dance and so on and they’re not allowed to, once you stop serving drink you have to close down I think within half an hour or so, so they [the licensing laws] are really archaic.

“I think we can do better for people who enjoy the night in Ireland and tourists and it is something that we are very much working on,” said Varadkar.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie