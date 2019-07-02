This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's oldest person dies in Roscommon aged 108

Mary Coyne passed away peacefully on Monday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 7:03 AM
23 minutes ago 1,703 Views 1 Comment
Image: Rip.ie
A WOMAN WHO was Ireland’s oldest person has died at the age of 108.

Mary Coyne from Co Roscommon passed away peacefully at the Áras Mháthair Phóil Community Nursing Unit in Castlerea yesterday.

Mary, whose maiden name was Griffin, was originally from Rathbarna near Castlerea.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger, and is survived by her son, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Upon reaching her 100th birthday, she told a reporter that she attributed her long life to “taking life one day at a time”.

She became Ireland’s oldest person following the death of Dublin woman Elizabeth Dempsey last year.

Her funeral will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Castlerea tomorrow.

