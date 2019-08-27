Ireland's population has risen this year, but more Irish people are leaving than returning

THE POPULATION OF Ireland has risen by 64,500 in the past year with 4.92 million people now living in the country, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The number of Irish nationals who left Ireland between April 2018 and April 2019 was greater than the number of Irish nationals who immigrated to the country during this period.

Last year, there was a positive net inflow of 100 Irish people to the country in the same period last year.

An estimated 1.4 million people now live in Dublin, accounting for 28.4% of the total population.

88,600 people immigrated to Ireland this year up to April. Nearly 27,000 of these were Irish nationals. This is a decrease of 1.9% from the previous year.

54,900 people who emigrated from Ireland this year up to April, a decrease of 2.5% on the same period last year. Over half (29,000) of this group were estimated to be Irish nationals.

An estimated 622,700 non-Irish nationals are living in Ireland, making up 12.7% of the total population.

“All regions showed a population increase in the year to April 2019, ranging from 2,600 persons (0.5%) in the Mid-West to 25,100 persons (1.8%) in Dublin,” said CSO statistician James Hegarty.

Ireland's population now approaching 5 million. More people living, working and raising families in Ireland than at any point since independence. Our people are our greatest strength. https://t.co/A2sNe70Ket — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 27, 2019

The rise in population is due to positive net migration and a rise in births. The net inward migration for Ireland in 2019 is 33,700.

61,200 babies were born during this period while 30,400 deaths occurred. This resulted in a natural increase in population of 30,800 people.

The latest population and migration estimates for April 2019 were released by the CSO earlier today.

Labour force survey results were also published today by the CSO showing a 2% employment increase and a reduction of 13,600 in the number of unemployed people.

Long-term unemployment accounted for over one-third of total employment in the second period of this year.