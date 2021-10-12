#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Irish 18-year-olds can apply for free interrail tickets to travel around Europe next year

Applications will open at 11am and will remain open until 26 October.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 8:38 AM
42 minutes ago 5,018 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5571850
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

APPLICATIONS WILL OPEN this morning for Irish 18-year-olds to apply for a free travel pass to explore the countries in the European Union. 

The DiscoverEU initiative allows members of the European Union who are 18 years old to apply for one of 60,000 travel passes for travel around the EU next year. 

The aim of the scheme is to get young people interested in connecting with Europe.

Applications will open at 11am and will remain open until 26 October. 

Exceptionally for this round, young people who were eligible under the two rounds in 2020, which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, can apply too.

Successful applicants can travel with up to four of their friends on their pass. To use the pass, people must travel between 1 March 2022 and 28 February 2023. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone who travels is expected to be a “Discover EU Ambassador” and to “report back on your travel experiences through social media tools like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using #DiscoverEU”.

Almost 70 000 young people have been awarded a travel pass since the first application round in June 2018.

You can find out more about the initiative here

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie