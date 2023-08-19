Irish actors union demonstrate in solidarity with US writers and actors strike

IRISH EQUITY, THE union representing workers in the live performance and theatre sector, is holding a solidarity demonstration at St Stephen’s Green in support of striking writers and actors in America.

Thousands of Hollywood writers went on strike in May over pay and working conditions and were joined by the members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) last month.

Equity Ireland demonstrators assembled at the Wolfe Tone monument at St Stephen’s Green and began their “day of action” at 2pm.

Though we are not on strike we stand in solidarity with our friends in ⁦@sagaftra⁩ who are ⁦@IrishEquity⁩ #sagaftrasolidarity pic.twitter.com/xKM2AfI9j6 — BILL MURPHY 🕉 (@1billmurphy) August 19, 2023

The union, which is a part of Siptu, stated on its website:

“Our members stand in solidarity with the workers involved in the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike.”

“We have reached a pivotal juncture within the industry worldwide and must act collectively to ensure that all crew, performers, writers and composers are truly valued and share in the success of the industry.

“We would encourage all Irish Equity members to attend the rally on Saturday. This is also a call-out to non-union performers and creatives to attend and support the rally.”

Irish Equity’s president, Gerry O’Brien told the crowd that today’s demonstration wasn’t about big name actors and stars but about the unseen writers and unsung background and supporting actors who make productions possible.

“The streamers have shortened their working lives and minimised their financial returns on their royalties, making it impossible for them to create sustainable careers in an industry that demands they give up their very best at all times,” he said.