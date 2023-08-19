Advertisement

Actors and supporters joined together outside the Wolf Tone statue in Dublin city Center
# Day of Action
Irish actors union demonstrate in solidarity with US writers and actors strike
Equity Ireland’s president said that streaming platforms have made it impossible for actors and writers to be paid fairly.
6 minutes ago

IRISH EQUITY, THE union representing workers in the live performance and theatre sector, is holding a solidarity demonstration at St Stephen’s Green in support of striking writers and actors in America.

Thousands of Hollywood writers went on strike in May over pay and working conditions and were joined by the members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) last month.

Equity Ireland demonstrators assembled at the Wolfe Tone monument at St Stephen’s Green and began their “day of action” at 2pm.

The union, which is a part of Siptu, stated on its website:

“Our members stand in solidarity with the workers involved in the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike.”

“We have reached a pivotal juncture within the industry worldwide and must act collectively to ensure that all crew, performers, writers and composers are truly valued and share in the success of the industry.

“We would encourage all Irish Equity members to attend the rally on Saturday. This is also a call-out to non-union performers and creatives to attend and support the rally.”

Irish Equity’s president, Gerry O’Brien told the crowd that today’s demonstration wasn’t about big name actors and stars but about the unseen writers and unsung background and supporting actors who make productions possible.

“The streamers have shortened their working lives and minimised their financial returns on their royalties, making it impossible for them to create sustainable careers in an industry that demands they give up their very best at all times,” he said.

