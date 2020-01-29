Irish people now being advised to avoid 'all non-essential travel' to China due to coronavirus

A Chinese medical worker checks the body temperature of a passenger for prevention of the new coronavirus and pneumonia at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs is now advising Irish citizens against all non-essential travel to China in light of the coronavirus.

Irish citizens had initially been advised against visiting just Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in an area of around 8,500 kilometres squared. This is where the disease emerged in December.

The advice was then extended to include the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located. Now, the Department is advising against all non-essential travel to the entire of China.

Since the outbreak began, more than 50 million people have been locked down in and around Wuhan, in a bid by authorities to stop the infection that has since spread to more than 15 countries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs today noted that travel within the province of Hubei “has become tightly controlled and all tourists facilities have been closed”.

“Under these circumstances, travellers are advised against visiting the province of Hubei,” the Department said.

In relation to the remainder of mainland China, the Department said the situation “remains very fluid” and that “it is likely increasing containment measures will be deployed by the Chinese government”.

“In this environment, the advice of the Embassy of Ireland is to reconsider non-essential travel to and within China at this time, as citizens may be affected by increased containment measures, which can include a ban on movement within and between cities in China,” the Department said.

People who may want to leave China soon are being asked to consider making plans to do so before any further restrictions may be imposed.

Travellers and residents are also being warned to be aware of delays and checks when entering or leaving China, or larger cities within the country, and when travelling from China to other countries.

“The risk of delay or cancellation of travel is particularly heightened if the person travelling exhibits symptoms of fever, respiratory illness, and coughing, and we would advise against travel to or within China under these circumstances,” the Department said.

The Department said it will continue to monitor the situation and to update travel advice.

“As this is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation, we advise following the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control website,” it added. This can be found here.

People travelling to China are being asked to take particular care to observe food safety and travel precautions. They are being advised to wear single-use masks and to regularly wash hands with an alcohol-based soap.

Earlier today, British Airways announced that it is halting all flights in and out of mainland China as a result of the virus.

Further advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs in relation to travel to China can be found here.