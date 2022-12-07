Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Advertisement

Irish airspace access to be briefly restricted during UK Virgin satellite launch

Virgin Orbit is planning to launch a satellite this month from Spaceport Cornwall, which is based at an airport in south-west England.

1 hour ago 6,845 Views 4 Comments
Image: Press Association

ACCESS TO IRISH airspace is set to be briefly restricted when a satellite is launched by the UK later this month.

Commercial operator Virgin Orbit is planning to launch a satellite this month from Spaceport Cornwall, which is based at an airport in south-west England.

The plan involves an adapted Boeing 747 taking off from the airport while carrying a small underwing rocket. The rocket will then be released and ascend to space.

The rocket’s release is due to take place in airspace at sea above Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone where the Irish Aviation Authority provides air traffic services.

Consequently, the IAA will be managing a two-hour restriction of access to airspace during the rocket’s release and the first phase of ignition.

A marine notice will also be issued regarding maritime safety and navigation.

At a Cabinet meeting today, ministers discussed the plan for the procedures that would apply during the launch, including a “non-legally binding draft Exchange of Notes, which in anticipation of the future development of the industry, sets out appropriate governance and policy frameworks related to such activity”.

The framework to govern space launch activities is being put in place for one year.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie