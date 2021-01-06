Fontaines DC and Denise Chaila among artists shortlisted for Choice Music album of the year prize

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the shortlist for the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year featuring a host of albums from Irish artists.
Ten artists made the shortlist announced today on 2FM.
The shortlist is:
- Bitch Falcon – Staring at Clocks
- Denise Chaila – Go Bravely
- Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death
- JyellowL – 2020 DIvision
- Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine
- Nealo – All The Leaves Are Falling
- Pillow Queens – In Waiting
- Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History
- Niamh Regan – Hemet
- Silverbacks – Fad
The winner will be announced on 2FM on 4 March between 12pm and 3pm. The prize is in association with Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).
Huge congratulations to all 10 #RTEChoicePrize Album of the Year nominees.@bitchfalcon@DeniseChaila@fontainesdublin@RealJyellowL@roisinmurphy@NellydaSilla@PillowQueeens@ailbhereddy@niamhreganmusic@silverbacksFOUR— RTÉ Choice Music (@choiceprize) January 6, 2021
Check out the full list here: https://t.co/q0BGefon8Z pic.twitter.com/ouU690BcOZ
Tracy Clifford Show on the day of the announcement in March will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted artists. Further details on this will be released soon, RTÉ said.
The winner will receive a €10,000 prize fund provided by the IMRO and IRMA.
All those on the shortlist will also receive an award.
This is the 16th annual Choice Music Prize. The album of the year award winner is chosen by a panel of 11 people involved in the Irish music industry
