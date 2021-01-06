#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

Fontaines DC and Denise Chaila among artists shortlisted for Choice Music album of the year prize

Ten artists are included in the shortlist and the winner will be announced in March.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 1:50 PM
19 minutes ago 764 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317525
Albums shortlisted for the award.
Image: RTÉ
Albums shortlisted for the award.
Albums shortlisted for the award.
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the shortlist for the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year featuring a host of albums from Irish artists. 

Ten artists made the shortlist announced today on 2FM.

The shortlist is:

  • Bitch Falcon – Staring at Clocks 
  • Denise Chaila – Go Bravely 
  • Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death  
  • JyellowL – 2020 DIvision 
  • Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine 
  • Nealo – All The Leaves Are Falling  
  • Pillow Queens – In Waiting 
  • Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History 
  • Niamh Regan – Hemet 
  • Silverbacks – Fad

The winner will be announced on 2FM on 4 March between 12pm and 3pm. The prize is in association with Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). 

Tracy Clifford Show on the day of the announcement in March will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted artists. Further details on this will be released soon, RTÉ said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The winner will receive a €10,000 prize fund provided by the IMRO and IRMA.

All those on the shortlist will also receive an award.  

This is the 16th annual Choice Music Prize. The album of the year award winner is chosen by a panel of 11 people involved in the Irish music industry 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie