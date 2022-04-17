Next Irish ambassador to Washington hopes crackdown on Kinahan cartel will make a big difference

Pictured is a poster at the conference where it was announced that the US government has imposed sanctions on the three most senior members of the Kinahan organised crime group.

Pictured is a poster at the conference where it was announced that the US government has imposed sanctions on the three most senior members of the Kinahan organised crime group.

THE NEXT IRISH ambassador to the US has told The Journal that she hopes the crackdown on criminals such as the Kinahan cartel announced this week will make a difference.

Geraldine Byrne Nason currently holds the role as Irish Ambassador to the United Nations, but she will take over the role of Irish Ambassador to Washington in early Autumn, she confirmed.

The Irish ambassador to Washington Dan Mulhall is to retire from the Department of Foreign Affairs in August following a 44-year career as a diplomat.

Mulhall attended Dublin’s City Hall this week where senior ranking members of multiple police forces gathered for a press conference.

The Drugs Enforcement Agency from the US, the National Crime Agency from the UK and Europol were all represented.

A reward of $5 million “for information leading to the financial disruption of the Kinahan Organised Crime Organisation or the arrest and/or conviction” of each of the three men is being offered.

The US Treasury also imposed multiple sanctions on the cartel. US banks and companies are barred from doing business with the three men, or with four other men named as their associates today. Three businesses associated with the Kinahans were also named on the sanctions list by the Treasury Department

All seven men will be banned from boarding US airlines.

Advertisement

Asked whether she will work with the US authorities in her new role, to keep the pressure on organised crime, Byrne Nason said the announcement this week is “an important initiative”.

“Anything that we can do nationally, to minimise international crime and to hold people to account” is welcome, she said.

“We constantly, in my current job, talk about holding countries to account. Criminals play with borders, they play with legal frameworks”, she added.

The Irish Government will continue to work very closely with Interpol and Europol, she said.

“But this initiative, in the context of moving through to the US, obviously raises that to another level,” she said.

“The Government’s determination to stop both criminal activity, abuse of funds, abuse of our financial institutions and, indeed, to curb violent activity, which we’ve seen in the past, can only be applauded, so I hope it makes a difference,” she said.

Geraldine Byrne Nason will take up the role as the Irish ambassador in Washington in the autumn. Source: Shutterstock/a katz

E3 Visa deal

In her role as ambassador in Washington DC, Byrne Nason committed to a fresh push to get the E3 Visa issue over the line in the US.

Two Senators, Dick Durbin and Pat Toomey, have moved to introduce bipartisan bill aimed at allowing Ireland to avail of surplus visas to live and work in America that were originally allocated to Australia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Access to the E3 Visa Scheme would mean a new batch of US Visas for Irish people. In return, Ireland is to increase access to the labour market for US workers.

It could mean up to 5,000 US visas a year could be specifically set aside for Irish citizens.

When asked if she will be pushing to get those visas for Irish people, she said:

“Absolutely. There are important efforts underway in Congress on the E3 Visa.

“It’s always a challenging issue in the House of Congress to get bipartisan support and agreement on issues including migration.

“So I am very hopeful that when I get there, I’ll be able to add some momentum to that.

“It’s something that takes time and the building up of support and relationships. I think anyone who’s ever worked with young Irish visa holders in the United States, they line up to support more visas for the the bright and creative young Irish people on the ground in the US, so I’ll certainly be adding all of my energy to that effort,” she said.

Having Joe Biden in the White House can only be a good thing as regards hope to get the E3 Visa deal over the line, she said.

“We claim him unashamedly as our Irish president in the White House. He wears his Irishness on his sleeve, quite literally. On a personal note, I’m from County Louth, I am a Drogheda woman, and I know that the Finnigan side of the Biden family, his great grandmother was Geraldine. So I see that as a real signal that this [role as ambassador to Washington] can only be a good move,” she joked.