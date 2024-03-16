Advertisement
File photo. Kletr via Shutterstock
no drone zone

Irish Aviation Authority warns against drone flights over St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

The aviation regulator said unauthorised flights over parade routes “pose a significant risk” for participants and spectators.
6
2.0k
1 hour ago

THE IRISH AVIATION Authority (IAA) has warned all drone operators not to fly unauthorised drones over the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin tomorrow. 

In a statement, the aviation regulator said it is “directing all those who are thinking of flying in the vicinity of the parade to comply with the safety notice to ensure the safety of people on the ground”. 

The notice states that a temporary restriction is in place between 7am and 7pm “to ensure the safety of all St. Patrick’s Day Parade participants and attendees in the vicinity of Dublin City Centre” tomorrow.

The IAA said that as the St Patrick’s Day festival draws a large crowd, the airspace over the events has been designated a ‘No Drone Zone’.

Screenshot (551) The restricted air space over Dublin tomorrow. Irish Aviation Authority Irish Aviation Authority

It said that unauthorised flights over parade routes “pose a significant risk and may result in serious consequences for both participants and spectators”.

“The safety and security of the public are of the utmost importance, and the IAA urges cooperation from all drone users to ensure a successful and incident-free St. Patrick’s Day celebration.”

Organisers said that half a million people will watch the parade in Dublin tomorrow. 

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Spréach’, the Irish word for spark. It will feature six large scale pageants, 11 showpieces and 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France, with over 4,000 participants. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     