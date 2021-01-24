#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Sunday 24 January 2021
Poll: Would you use the payments app being planned by Irish banks?

The app, Synch Payments, hit a roadblock last week.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 10:23 AM
Image: Shutterstock/A. Aleksandravicius
Image: Shutterstock/A. Aleksandravicius

IRISH BANKS SEEKING to set up payments app, Synch Payments, to rival digital challenger banks, were dealt a blow last week.

Over the last few years, fintech firms like Revolut and N26 have expanded their operations in Ireland, offering online current accounts and instant money transfers.

Many people feel Irish banks have left it too late to compete, but four Irish retail banks — Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and KBC — were moving ahead with plans for the app.

However, the project hit a speed bump last week with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission rejecting a merger notification submitted by the four banks.

We want to know: If it gets the green light, would you use the payments app being planned by Irish banks?


Poll Results:

No (178)
Yes (129)
I'm not sure (73)



Órla Ryan
