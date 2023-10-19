Irish Book Awards shortlist unveiled - is your favourite 2023 book on it?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WEALTH OF Irish authors from across the island have been named on the shortlist of this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.
There are new and established writers across 19 categories, including Novel of the Year, Children, Cookbook, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Non-fiction, Sports, Lifestyle, Short story, Irish language, Poem, Newcomer, Teen and Young Adult, Irish Published – sponsored by The Journal – and Biography.
Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony in the Convention Centre in Dublin on Wednesday, 22 November.
A one-hour special on the awards, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One on 6 December, dedicated to the six books and authors competing to be named An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2023.
Here’s this year’s shortlist:
TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year
Biography of the Year
Cookbook of the Year
Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year
Dubray Non-fiction Book of the Year
Eason Sports Book of the Year in association with Ireland AM
Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year
Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Eason Novel of the Year
Foras na Gaeilge Irish Language Fiction Book of the Year
The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award
International Education Services Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year, in honour of John Treacy
Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior
Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior
Writing.ie Short Story of the Year
Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year
An Post Bookshop of the Year
Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “This year’s shortlist, once again, is exceptional and displays the sheer talent of Irish writers and the incredible literary community we have here. Each category features outstanding writing along with truly deserving writers and authors, as well as publishers and booksellers.
“The An Post Irish Book Awards is one of the major highlights of the literary calendar and I am delighted to see the continually growing interest in the initiative. I am looking forward to announcing the winners and celebrating on 22 November.”
The public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website. All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. You can cast your votes from 7pm today until voting closes on 9 November at 5pm.
